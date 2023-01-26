Products
Makelog
Ranked #8 for today

Makelog

Autogenerate your changelog with GPT-3.

Makelog saves you time sharing product updates with your stakeholders. Augment your changelog with GPT-3 and the tools you're already using like Linear, Jira, GitHub and more. Share updates with users on Slack or let them subscribe to email updates.
Launched in Productivity, Developer Tools, Tech by
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"We're super curious to learn how you feel about applying AI to the changelog/product update writing process overall. Do you think it'll help augment your flow, or create more work for your team in the long run?"

The makers of Makelog
About this launch
Autogenerate your changelog with GPT-3 + share to Slack, email + more!
34
followers
Makelog by
Makelog
was hunted by
JJ Nguyen
in Productivity, Developer Tools, Tech. Made by
JJ Nguyen
,
Briton Baker
,
Julio Farah
,
Jacob Hubbard
and
Logan Liffick
. Featured on January 27th, 2023.
Makelog
is not rated yet. This is Makelog's first launch.
Upvotes
31
Vote chart
8
Day rank
#8
Week rank
#138