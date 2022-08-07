Products
Home
→
Product
→
MakeItPolitical
Ranked #9 for today
MakeItPolitical
Trending News Delivered To Your Inbox, Along With A Poll
Politics and election season are so draining, our newsletter delivers just the bits of information that keep you informed, along with a poll.
Launched in
News
,
Politics
,
Political news
by
MakeItPolitical
About this launch
MakeItPolitical
Trending News Delivered To Your Inbox, Along With A Poll
0
reviews
4
followers
MakeItPolitical by
MakeItPolitical
was hunted by
John
in
News
,
Politics
,
Political news
. Made by
John
. Featured on August 8th, 2022.
MakeItPolitical
is not rated yet. This is MakeItPolitical's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
#9
Week rank
#9
