Make Yourself Great Again

A reflection tool and calculator for visualizing time

MYGA helps you think critically about your choices and how this compounds over time into missed opportunities.

You can track and visualize your weekly activities, while exploring tools to help you progress.

Armin Ulrich
Nick Sarafa
Ben Tossell
  • Toni Codina
    Toni CodinaEntrepreneur, designer & Noon founder 💃🏻
    Pros: 

    Useful to procrastinate less, be more productive, and realize where most of your time goes towards, with in-depth data.

    Cons: 

    None!

    Easily one of my favourite tools to track weekly habits - I haven't yet found one that gives so much data that can be beneficial to your own well-being.

    Toni Codina has used this product for one day.
  • Charlotte Clutson
    Charlotte Clutson
    Pros: 

    easy to use, super impactful for people who lose track of time, the tool section is helpful, I like how you can personalize the activities.

    Cons: 

    there's a small bug: when a new quote appears on /weekly, it refreshes the page and clears the hours

    The ADHD kid in me says thank you! This is a such a simple yet effective tool for people who struggle with time management. I like how you can track your progress over time and I find the tool section really helpful. Great job, Steph!

    Charlotte Clutson has used this product for one day.
Steph Smith
Steph SmithMaker@stephsmith · nomad(hubb) Founder - Growth - Nomad
🙋Hi again PH! I'm back with project 2, Make Yourself Great Again, which was inspired by project 1. 📅 Last time, when I launched nomad(hubb), people seemed to resonate with the project… but they really seemed to resonate with my story of learning to code for the last 9 months and tracking my progress throughout. 🕙 So when @marie_dm_ announced that Women Make was doing a 30-day challenge, I set out with a goal to somehow quantify the shift in my mindset that has allowed me to learn/do/make more since February. 🔍After 8 days of procrastinating, I realized I took a hard look at how I was spending my time and thus, the idea was born. 25 days later, here is MYGA - a digital “look in the mirror”. 📈 It's meant to be a personal reflection tool to help you better understand how you spend your time, and thus your life. You can add activities, track your weekly time spend, and explore tools that may help you on your path to "being great". 😀Let me know what you think! What are your "multipliers"? Mine personally was 1.9, but can honestly say that prior to focusing on coding, it was probably closer to a 5. 🙀
Marie Denis
Marie Denis@marie_dm_ · 👩🏻‍💻 womenmake.com • 📖 threader.app
@stephsmith congrats Stephanie!! 👏 This project is really cool and you’ve been really effective by building and launching it in less than 30 days! So congrats for that too 🤩 I think MYGA will help me be more productive and prioritize better.
Anne-Laure Le Cunff@anthilemoon · Entrepreneur
@stephsmith Amazing job! It's incredible this is only your second product and you have built it in 30 days. Massive congrats! 🙌✨
Steph Smith
Steph SmithMaker@stephsmith · nomad(hubb) Founder - Growth - Nomad
Thank you @marie_dm_! So happy you organized the challenge. I would've taken ages to finish it if we we didn't have a deadline. Hope MYGA will help you moving forward!
Steph Smith
Steph SmithMaker@stephsmith · nomad(hubb) Founder - Growth - Nomad
Thank you!! @anthilemoon 💛💛💛💛
Akshay Kadam(A2K)@deadcoder0904 · Maker of all things JavaScript 😘
Wow can't believe this is just your 2nd project Its a really amazing tool which told me I procrastinate a lot 😂 Hats off to you 🙌
Steph Smith
Steph SmithMaker@stephsmith · nomad(hubb) Founder - Growth - Nomad
@deadcoder0904 Thanks Akshay!! 😊It's been a fun ride. I'm glad MYGA was helpful!
Toni Codina@tcodinat · Entrepreneur, designer & Noon founder 💃🏻
Awesome project! Really useful to develop good habits indeed, sometimes we don't realize how much time we waste on distractions, which we could be putting into our own personal investments. Super impressive that you built it in less than 30 days for the Women Make challenge 😃🎉
Ethan@booligoosh · 👨‍💻👨‍🎤 Making KanbanMail & Code The Web
Nice product!! I got 0.8 🤘🤩
Graeme
Graeme@graeme_fulton · Making Prototypr.io and emailOtter 🐭
I am a balanced human, I invest 0.2 times more into distractions than opportunities. 👽
