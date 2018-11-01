Make Yourself Great Again
A reflection tool and calculator for visualizing time
MYGA helps you think critically about your choices and how this compounds over time into missed opportunities.
You can track and visualize your weekly activities, while exploring tools to help you progress.
Reviews
- Pros:
Useful to procrastinate less, be more productive, and realize where most of your time goes towards, with in-depth data.Cons:
None!
Easily one of my favourite tools to track weekly habits - I haven't yet found one that gives so much data that can be beneficial to your own well-being.Toni Codina has used this product for one day.
- Pros:
easy to use, super impactful for people who lose track of time, the tool section is helpful, I like how you can personalize the activities.Cons:
there's a small bug: when a new quote appears on /weekly, it refreshes the page and clears the hours
The ADHD kid in me says thank you! This is a such a simple yet effective tool for people who struggle with time management. I like how you can track your progress over time and I find the tool section really helpful. Great job, Steph!Charlotte Clutson has used this product for one day.