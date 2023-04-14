Products
This is the latest launch from Steve Jobs Archive
See Steve Jobs Archive’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Make Something Wonderful
Make Something Wonderful
Steve Jobs in his own words
Visit
Free
A curated collection of Steve’s speeches, interviews and correspondence, Make Something Wonderful offers an unparalleled window into how one of the world’s most creative entrepreneurs approached his life and work.
Launched in
Design Books
,
Books
,
Apple
by
Steve Jobs Archive
About this launch
Steve Jobs Archive
Archive built to showcase Steve's values and ideas
4
reviews
333
followers
Follow for updates
Make Something Wonderful by
Steve Jobs Archive
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Design Books
,
Books
,
Apple
. Made by
Mike Matas
Featured on April 15th, 2023.
Steve Jobs Archive
is rated
5/5 ★
It first launched on September 9th, 2022.
