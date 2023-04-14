Products
This is the latest launch from Steve Jobs Archive
See Steve Jobs Archive’s previous launch
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Make Something Wonderful
Make Something Wonderful

Make Something Wonderful

Steve Jobs in his own words

Free
Embed
A curated collection of Steve’s speeches, interviews and correspondence, Make Something Wonderful offers an unparalleled window into how one of the world’s most creative entrepreneurs approached his life and work.
Launched in Design Books, Books, Apple by
Steve Jobs Archive
About this launch
Steve Jobs Archive
Steve Jobs ArchiveArchive built to showcase Steve's values and ideas
4reviews
333
followers
Make Something Wonderful by
Steve Jobs Archive
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Design Books, Books, Apple. Made by
Mike Matas
. Featured on April 15th, 2023.
Steve Jobs Archive
is rated 5/5 by 4 users. It first launched on September 9th, 2022.
Upvotes
15
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-