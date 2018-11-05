Log InSign up
MAKE & SHINE Book

A book on how to grow your audience 📈 & get press coverage 📸

The indie maker's complete guide to growing your audience and getting press coverage, focusing on affordable, proven methods

    Pros: 

    Immediately actionable content.

    Cons: 

    None

    [Disclaimer & Positionality: I know the author personally and have been cited and thanked as an example in the book. Here I read as a owner-operator, familiar with the majority of the content from academic, personal and professional experience. Reading the manuscript with fresh eyes, there were still sections that surprised and inspired me.]

    ‘Make and Shine’ meets you halfway as any sort of internet personality trying to put more beauty out into the world, to foster openness, to find your place and community and build a reputation, in reach and expertise. Anne-Laure specifically targets those who identify as Makers, with sparse resources, approaching the overwhelming task of publicising themselves.

    Anne-Laure cuts through all of that, writing without pretense, jargon, holier than thou coinages or self-aggrandising common to books like these. She decentres herself from the narrative, placing you, the reader, in a position of competence to command your personal brand. With tough love humour and tender encouragement, she outlines immediate, tangible, bite-size methods that help you develop a gradual and enduring following, find the appropriate press to take you seriously and develop a tone of voice that’s ‘you’ — that you can do with a consistent but meagre time investment, allowing you to return to what you do best, the actual making. In her eyes, the barriers to entry have never felt so low and so manageable. Once you finish reading, not only do you believe her, but you can see what she sees: making and promoting today is possible, sustainable and rewarding. You might just be overthinking it.

    Pros: 

    A useful book for makers, bootstrappers, or anyone looking to promote and increase the outreach of their own products

    Cons: 

    None!

    Make & Shine is worth the price for the advice & knowledge it provides - a must have!

Anne-Laure Le CunffMaker@anthilemoon · Entrepreneur
Hi everyone! 😻 If you are a maker and find it hard to attract new users beyond launch day, this is for you. ✨ Before starting building my own products, I studied marketing, and worked at Google as a marketing manager, so I know a thing or two about marketing. I also know that lots of traditional methods simply don't work for indie makers. 🙅 In this book, I'm ditching anything that costs $ and I'm focusing on affordable, simple, proven methods that will help you: • Define your personal brand • Grow your audience in an authentic & sustainable way • Get featured in the press • Speak at events in front of relevant people • Build your own community It's available on Kindle via Amazon, or you can download the extended version in PDF, EPUB, MOBI with extra content on Gumroad. You can use the code FORTHEKITTIES for a sweet, sweet discount on the extended version! 🤑 Massive thanks to the Women Make community, Product Hunt Makers, the Solo Entrepreneurs Telegram group, @tcodinat @marie_dm_ @bentossell @faizsyedhussain and many more people for all their help! 🙏
