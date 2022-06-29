Products
Make A Card

Create a minimal virtual event invitation

Design, customize, and send a custom invitation with a minimal look for your next virtual event.
Launched in Web App, Productivity, Tech by
Make A Card
About this launch
Make A Card
Create a minimal virtual event invitation
Make A Card by
Make A Card
was hunted by
DCodes
in Web App, Productivity, Tech. Made by
DCodes
. Featured on June 30th, 2022.
Make A Card
is not rated yet. This is Make A Card's first launch.
