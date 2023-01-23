Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Makale
Ranked #14 for today
Makale
Discover AI generated content
Visit
Upvote 30
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
The Makale App shares with you content produced completely by artificial intelligence. All contents, images and everything else in the application is produced by artificial intelligence.
Launched in
Android
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
+1 by
Makale: Articles from AI
Appwrite
Ad
100% open source alternative for Firebase
About this launch
Makale: Articles from AI
Discover AI Generated Content with Makale App
0
reviews
38
followers
Follow for updates
Makale by
Makale: Articles from AI
was hunted by
Berke Kurnaz
in
Android
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Berke Kurnaz
. Featured on January 24th, 2023.
Makale: Articles from AI
is not rated yet. This is Makale: Articles from AI's first launch.
Upvotes
30
Comments
5
Day rank
#14
Week rank
#52
Report