  1. Home
  2.  → MainStreet: 1 Min Tax Exten...

MainStreet: 1 Min Tax Extension

Extend taxes & gain up to $250K in startup tax credits

tl;dr - 3 extra months for taxes, $250K in tax credits.
-----
Get 3 additional months to file your 2019 taxes - it just takes 1 minute of your time!
Extending your tax deadline gives you the chance to take advantage of the $250K R&D tax credit.
Three ex-Googlers are paying people $10,000 to leave the San Francisco Bay Area | Markets InsiderSAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet, a startup founded by three ex-Googlers who are on a mission to bring more jobs to suburban and rural communities, announced a new initiative today designed to promote job growth outside of the San Francisco Bay Area.
Free money for startups? It's possible with MainStreet's platform for economic development incentivesStartups need money. State and local governments need startups and the employment growth they offer. It should be obvious that the two groups can work together and make each other happy. Unfortunately, nothing could be further from the truth. Each year, governments spend tens of billions of dollars...
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews5.0/5
Doug Ludlow
Maker
Fellow Product Hunters, My name is Doug Ludlow, CEO of MainStreet. A few months ago, we launched our first product here on Product Hunt, a tool that helps startups easily discover and collect tax credits and incentives. Today, we're launching a tool that will help startups easily file for a tax extension, giving them more than 3 months extra time to file their taxes. Doing so will both free up some time for founders during a busy season, and will ensure they have the time they need to collect valuable tax credits, like the $250k R&D tax credit!
Upvote (1)Share