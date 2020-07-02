MainStreet: 1 Min Tax Extension

Discussion
3 Reviews
Doug Ludlow
Maker
Fellow Product Hunters, My name is Doug Ludlow, CEO of MainStreet. A few months ago, we launched our first product here on Product Hunt, a tool that helps startups easily discover and collect tax credits and incentives. Today, we're launching a tool that will help startups easily file for a tax extension, giving them more than 3 months extra time to file their taxes. Doing so will both free up some time for founders during a busy season, and will ensure they have the time they need to collect valuable tax credits, like the $250k R&D tax credit!
