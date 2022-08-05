Sign in
Ranked #12 for today
Maindrop
Email and Text NFTs to anyone
Maindrop is a fun and easy way to create and send NFTs to anyone with or without a wallet. Use it for special occasions, onboarding into web3, inviting to new projects or to just say gm.
Launched in
Web3
,
Ethereum
,
NFT
by
Maindrop
About this launch
Maindrop
Email and Text NFTs to anyone
Maindrop by
Maindrop
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Web3
,
Ethereum
,
NFT
. Made by
jayme hoffman
,
Mike Severa
,
Antoni Skapski
,
krishna parikh
and
Yaroslav Chaykivskyy
. Featured on August 11th, 2022.
Maindrop
is not rated yet. This is Maindrop's first launch.
