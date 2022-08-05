We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Maindrop
Ranked #12 for today

Maindrop

Email and Text NFTs to anyone

Maindrop is a fun and easy way to create and send NFTs to anyone with or without a wallet. Use it for special occasions, onboarding into web3, inviting to new projects or to just say gm.
Launched in Web3, Ethereum, NFT by
Maindrop
Drata
Ad
Put SOC 2 compliance on autopilot
About this launch
Maindrop
Email and Text NFTs to anyone
0
reviews
Maindrop by
Maindrop
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in Web3, Ethereum, NFT. Made by
jayme hoffman
,
Mike Severa
,
Antoni Skapski
,
krishna parikh
and
Yaroslav Chaykivskyy
. Featured on August 11th, 2022.
Maindrop
is not rated yet. This is Maindrop's first launch.
Upvotes
21
Vote chart
Comments
5
Vote chart
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#97