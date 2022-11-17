Products
MailxTo V2

MailxTo V2

Mailto short link generator

Free Options
Generate a short mailto link that can be shared on social media easily and embed it on your website.
Launched in Email, Productivity, Developer Tools by
Make your dog smarter
About this launch
Make your dog smarter
Make your dog smarterTraining your dogs has never been easier
0
reviews
1
follower
MailxTo V2 by
Make your dog smarter
was hunted by
Yared Ayalew
in Email, Productivity, Developer Tools. Made by
Yared Ayalew
. Featured on November 17th, 2022.
Make your dog smarter
is not rated yet. It first launched on November 15th, 2022.
Upvotes
4
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
#41
Week rank
#205