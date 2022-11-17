Products
This is the latest launch from Make your dog smarter
See Make your dog smarter’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
MailxTo V2
MailxTo V2
Mailto short link generator
Visit
Upvote 4
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Generate a short mailto link that can be shared on social media easily and embed it on your website.
Launched in
Email
,
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
by
Make your dog smarter
About this launch
Make your dog smarter
Training your dogs has never been easier
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
MailxTo V2 by
Make your dog smarter
was hunted by
Yared Ayalew
in
Email
,
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Yared Ayalew
. Featured on November 17th, 2022.
Make your dog smarter
is not rated yet. It first launched on November 15th, 2022.
Upvotes
4
Comments
3
Day rank
#41
Week rank
#205
