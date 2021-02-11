Discussions
Deals
Jobs
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Mailway
Mailway
OSS and self hostable catch-all incoming email routing
Email
Productivity
Open Source
+ 2
Catch-all email forwarding, Incoming Email Routing, filtering, aggregate and more. Works across all registras. Open Source and Self Hostable
Configure DNS on your domain, add rules for incoming emails, done.
Get your free public beta spot.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Collect
Featured
9h ago
discussion
follow discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
2 Reviews
5.0/5
Sven Sauleau
Hunter
French
I'm running my own email service since years to receive email on many domains I own in different registra. Now I'm making it publicly usable for others.
Upvote
Share
21h ago
Send