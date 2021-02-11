  1. Home
  2.  → Mailway

Mailway

OSS and self hostable catch-all incoming email routing

Email
Productivity
Open Source
+ 2
Catch-all email forwarding, Incoming Email Routing, filtering, aggregate and more. Works across all registras. Open Source and Self Hostable
Configure DNS on your domain, add rules for incoming emails, done.
Get your free public beta spot.
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews5.0/5
Sven Sauleau
Hunter
French
I'm running my own email service since years to receive email on many domains I own in different registra. Now I'm making it publicly usable for others.
Share