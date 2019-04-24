MailtoUI is an open source JavaScript library that enhances your mailto links with a convenient user interface. It gives your users the flexibility to compose a new message using a browser-based email client or their default local email app.
Mario Rodriguez
Hi everyone! 👋 I'm excited to share MailtoUI with you all. So what is it, you might ask? MailtoUI is a little open source JavaScript library that allows you to easily enhance the way mailto links work on your site. We've all done it at some point. You visit a site. You want to contact someone. You click on the link, only to open the default local email app, which you (most likely) don't use. You then have to close the email app, go back to the site, copy the email address, go to your browser-based email client, compose a new email, and finally paste in the email address. I created MailtoUI with the goal of making mailto links more flexible and provide a better user experience. With MailtoUI users can now opt to compose a new message with one of three popular browser-based email clients (Gmail, Outlook, Yahoo), or the default local email app. MailtoUI is written in vanilla JavaScript. This makes it nice and lean, and has no dependencies. It's super easy to install, highly customizable, and plays well with JavaScript frameworks like Vue.js. The recent soft launch generated lots of positive feedback, so it gave me the confidence to launch it here. I'd like to thank @mijustin's Mega Maker Community and everyone else who have tried it and provided me with valuable feedback. Thank you in advance PH Community, for taking the time to read and checking it out. I hope MailtoUI is useful to you all. And as always, any feedback is much appreciated. Have an awesome day! 🙂
Mario Rodriguez
Mohamed aalabou
The solution is very elegant ! @mariordev
