Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Mailtaco for Gmail
Mailtaco for Gmail
The Gmail experience you deserve with one Chrome extension
Visit
Upvote 13
10% Off
•
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Mailtaco is a browser extension that makes Gmail more beautiful, cleaner, and more powerful with extra features like the ability to lock your inbox, scheduling when you can use your email, many image backgrounds, and more.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Email
Productivity
by
Mailtaco for Gmail
Rooms.xyz BETA
Ad
Create interactive rooms in your browser
About this launch
Mailtaco for Gmail
The Gmail experience you deserve with one chrome extension.
0
reviews
12
followers
Follow for updates
Mailtaco for Gmail by
Mailtaco for Gmail
was hunted by
Abd
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Email
,
Productivity
. Featured on May 17th, 2023.
Mailtaco for Gmail
is not rated yet. This is Mailtaco for Gmail's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report