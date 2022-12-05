Products
Home
→
Product
→
Mailsociety
Ranked #18 for today
Mailsociety
The email app for your personal life
Visit
Upvote 2
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Email apps are at the heart of the way we communicate, but don’t give you the overview you need. Mailsociety lets you take back control by guiding you through a visually appealing inbox that makes you more efficient and relaxed.
Launched in
iOS
,
Email
,
Newsletters
by
Mailsociety
About this launch
Mailsociety
The email app for your personal life
0
reviews
40
followers
Follow for updates
Mailsociety by
Mailsociety
was hunted by
Dave Hoeks
in
iOS
,
Email
,
Newsletters
. Made by
Dave Hoeks
and
nielsvanmeurs
. Featured on December 14th, 2022.
Mailsociety
is not rated yet. This is Mailsociety's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#18
Week rank
#125
