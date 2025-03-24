Launches
MailSnitch
Tag your emails to see who’s selling it
Visit
Upvote 57
Trust is good. Tagging is better. Automatically tag your email using Plus Addressing or Catch-All method. No manual effort – everything’s saved to history so you can see who’s behind unwanted spam (if you receive it to that tagged mail).
Free
Launch tags:
Chrome Extensions
Email
Internet of Things
Tag your emails to see who’s selling it.
MailSnitch by
was hunted by
Engin Buldak
in
Chrome Extensions
Email
Internet of Things
. Made by
Engin Buldak
. Featured on March 25th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is MailSnitch's first launch.