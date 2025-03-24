Subscribe
Tag your emails to see who’s selling it
Trust is good. Tagging is better. Automatically tag your email using Plus Addressing or Catch-All method. No manual effort – everything’s saved to history so you can see who’s behind unwanted spam (if you receive it to that tagged mail).
Free
Launch tags:
Chrome ExtensionsEmailInternet of Things

MailSnitch by
MailSnitch
was hunted by
Engin Buldak
in Chrome Extensions, Email, Internet of Things. Made by
Engin Buldak
. Featured on March 25th, 2025.
