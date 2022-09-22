Products
Mailscribe
Mailscribe
Keep your inbox clean
Mailscribe is simply an inbox that allows you to sign up for your favorite newsletters with a different email.
Newsletter posts come directly to your Mailscribe address, keeping your personal email account clean.
Launched in
Email
,
Newsletters
,
Email Marketing
by
Mailscribe
About this launch
Mailscribe
Keep your inbox clean!
Mailscribe by
Mailscribe
was hunted by
Mustafa Aydemir 🌕
in
Email
,
Newsletters
,
Email Marketing
. Made by
Çağla Çağlar
and
Mustafa Aydemir 🌕
. Featured on September 23rd, 2022.
Mailscribe
is not rated yet. This is Mailscribe's first launch.
