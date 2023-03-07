Products
Ranked #5 for today
Mailr - AI Email Writer
Write and reply to emails using ChatGPT
Tired of writing emails? Mailr is your AI Email Assistant that will generate any email reply in a single click! Powered by ChatGPT, Mailr has the ability to write in your preferred style and tone.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Email
by
Mailr - AI Email Writer
About this launch
Mailr - AI Email Writer
Write and reply to emails using ChatGPT
0
reviews
46
followers
Follow for updates
Mailr - AI Email Writer by
Mailr - AI Email Writer
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Email
. Made by
Rohan Philip
. Featured on March 18th, 2023.
Mailr - AI Email Writer
is not rated yet. This is Mailr - AI Email Writer's first launch.
Upvotes
26
Comments
3
Day rank
#5
Week rank
#273
