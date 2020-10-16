Mailify, by Sarbacane

discussion
Romain Cauchy
MakerMarketing manager @Sarbacane
Hello hunters! We are about to launch a new product here at Sarbacane, and we just realized we never posted our existing products! That's why you might see several products "by Sarbacane" lately. Anyway, I'm glad to introduce you Sarbacane's main application: Mailify. We believe direct marketing needs continuous innovation towards more intelligence to send the right message to the right person, at the right time 🎯. Our app benefits from consistant UI and UX improvements to offer our users the best experience when working on their marketing campaigns. Also, we believe in tailor-made support to help our customers reach their goals and make their time as profitable as possible. Mailify features some classics: email marketing, SMS marketing, automation scenarios, contacts management, in-depth reportings... But also some intelligent features such as predictive sendings (predicts the best time to send a message regarding the recepient's habits), eye tracking (foresees where the human eye firstly stares at in a newsletter) or Smart Templates (generates custom email templates from a simple URL). Feel free to try it out, it's free for 30 days and we offer 500 emails 📧 and 10 SMS 💬 for you to test it out. See you very soon! Feedbacks are welcome 😊 PS: Mailify is our product's name outside French-speaking territories. Sarbacane is its name here in the land of baguettes and croissants 🥖🥐
Paul de Fombelle
Maker
