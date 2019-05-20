With Mailhardener you can monitor who uses your domain to send email. Not just the legitimate senders such as yourself, your marketing platform, or your automated emails, but also spammers and fraudsters who (ab)use your domain name to scam your customers.
- Easy to use interface - Quick to setup - Helpful tips on common setup errors - Alerts on changes dns - Responsive and helpful developer
- it takes a bit of time to get relevant info (because of DNS changes)
We use Mailhardener for a couple of months now and it saved us a lot of headaches and rabbit hole searches on why mails didn't get delivered. It gives peace of mind that domains are monitored. Absolutely worth the investment!Jeroen has used this product for one month.
Léon MelisMaker@leon_melis · Founder @ Mailhardener
Hi there! As a security consultant I regularly noticed that businesses didn't secure their email properly because they were afraid to accidentally block legitimate email. This inspired me to build Mailhardener to help businesses monitor their email and improve the security with ease! It's free to use for a single domain, so please try it out and let me know what you think!
