Thanks for the hunt @kevin and hello Product Hunters! 👋 I’m excited to share with you mailfloss, a bulk email verification service built for busy businesses. 🚀 What makes mailfloss different is it is a fully automated solution, and totally set and forget. It automatically detects and removes fake emails from your lists everyday before they become a problem. 💰 Since email verification can have such a huge impact on your email marketing ROI, having a convenient solution that takes care of it in the background while you focus on execution is important. So what’s the catch? Because there’s always a catch, right? 😂You have to use a supported email service provider to take advantage of the powerful automation features. Thankfully we support 15 of the most popular ones and are continuously adding more. Just let me know in the comments if you use one we don’t support and we’ll prioritize it. 🤩 I built this tool as a side project after being dissatisfied with existing solutions. I decided to leave my full-time job to give this my undivided attention at the beginning of the year. Some of the highlights include: ✅ Automatically unsubscribe, delete, or update tags and custom fields of invalid emails ✅ One time setup in 60 seconds ✅ No developers or spreadsheets required ✅ Email decay protection prevents email lists from going stale ✅ Zapier integration ✅ Works with the most popular email service providers And much more. We have a lot more coming but I wanted to show the Product Hunt community and hear your thoughts. 🎉 We have an exclusive special only for Product Hunt. 25% off all plans for life. Today only. All plans come with a 7-day free trial and our 30 days love it guarantee. Let me know what you think in the comments. As an indie hacking bootstrapper I’m so happy to be here.
