MAILE for iPhone
MAILE for iPhone
Let AI draft your emails instantly
A new AI email writing app for the iPhone that leverages Apple Mail to make writing emails a breeze. With MAILE, there's no need to sign in to your email account - simply provide a prompt and you'll get an email ready to send.
Launched in
Email
,
Writing
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
MAILE for iPhone
About this launch
MAILE for iPhone
Let AI Draft Your Emails Instantly
MAILE for iPhone by
MAILE for iPhone
was hunted by
Ajay Chainani
in
Email
,
Writing
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Ajay Chainani
. Featured on March 16th, 2023.
MAILE for iPhone
is not rated yet. This is MAILE for iPhone's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
#28
Week rank
#180
