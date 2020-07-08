Mailbrew Inbox
Francesco Di Lorenzo
Ciao PH 👋 I am Francesco, co-founder of Mailbrew. Today we are launching Mailbrew Inbox, our most requested feature. It allows you to bundle newsletters inside a single email digest that you receive daily, together with content from Twitter, Reddit, RSS, YouTube, Hacker News and many more sources. This brings us closer to our vision of a digest that is THE ONE THING you must read every day to stay on top of your game, saving a ton of time in the process. 💌 Hope you give Mailbrew a try today. You can try it for free for 2 weeks (no CC required), and we are happy to offer the PH community 20% OFF as a thank you for the amazing launch: https://mailbrew.com/?coupon=0Ua...
I've been using Mailbrew for about two weeks now and I love how elegantly the product is built. Configuring your own curated newsletter takes minutes. I was able to set up 4-5 different daily/weekly newsletters in a few minutes and it has been a joy to receive them in my inbox. I also love the various built-in sources they support, in addition to the plain-old RSS feeds.
Maker
Another killer feature in a service I couldn't already stay without. Love this!
Awesome, was waiting for the feature for some time and it´s finally here. It´s a major milestone. Keep them coming! :)