Home
→
Product
→
Mailbites
Mailbites
Build email templates, faster than ever
Introducing Mailbites – Build email templates, faster than ever 💌🚀 Coding email templates from scratch can be tedious. With Mailbites, you get a collection of ready-to-use components, sections, layouts, and templates, all made with MJML 🧡
Launched in
Email
Newsletters
Developer Tools
by
Mailbites
The makers of Mailbites
About this launch
Mailbites by
Mailbites
was hunted by
Moritz Tomasi
in
Email
,
Newsletters
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Moritz Tomasi
. Featured on August 9th, 2023.
Mailbites
is not rated yet. This is Mailbites's first launch.
Upvotes
26
Comments
11
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
