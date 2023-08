20% OFF โ€ข Payment Required Discuss Collect Embed Share Stats

Introducing Mailbites โ€“ Build email templates, faster than ever ๐Ÿ’Œ๐Ÿš€ Coding email templates from scratch can be tedious. With Mailbites, you get a collection of ready-to-use components, sections, layouts, and templates, all made with MJML ๐Ÿงก