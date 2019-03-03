Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Mail2Sheet

Mail2Sheet

Collect email replies into a Google sheet.

get it
Maiil2Sheet will provide you a free @mail2sheet.com email, ask the recipients of your emails to CC that address and all replies will automatically be collected to your Google sheet

Reviews

Discussion

Hunter
Adam
Adam
Makers
Adam
Adam
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Adam
AdamMaker@surfcoderepeat · Freedom
Hi Product Hunt! I am excited to launch today Mail2Sheet, I got the idea from this @danicgross tweet https://twitter.com/danielgross/... and decided to build it over a weekend, it is totally free and I am happy to listen to any feedback/features you might have.
Upvote ·