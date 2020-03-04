Mail Merge Google Docs Using Sheet Data

Discussion
No reviews yet
Michael Cao
Maker
Send promotion, holiday greetings (with emojis), event invites, school assignments, press releases, schedule birthday messages in advance, create rich email newsletters or reach existing customers with any upcoming offers in your store. Mail Merge works with Gmail and G Suite (Google Apps) account. Features include: 1. Send merged document as a PDF, Microsoft Word attachment to you emails 2. Personalize your email message body and your subject line to send unique emails to recipients 3. Track your email (premium feature) 4. Schedule mail merge 5. Send mail merge based on certain criteria 6. Upload different attachments to each email (add links to files stored in Google Drive in your sheet and they will automatically be added as attachments) 7. Generate custom PDF, MS Word attachments easily 8. Insert attachment files (PDF, Word and other files) 9. Add different CC / BCC to each email sent 10. Import your gmail contacts to sheet for sending mail merge campaign
