Beniamin Mincu
Hello dear hunters! I’m Beniamin from Elrond, and this is Ⓜ Maiar, a social money app. Money is humanity’s best attempt at making fungible something that fundamentally is not: our time. So we have built Maiar to help you take it back. Maiar is the simplest way to interact with crypto. It's a mobile wallet and social payments app that will use Elrond blockchain’s internet-scale performance, scaling beyond 100,000 transactions per second, to reimagine how people interact with money, assets, titles of ownership or any value transfer for that matter. Here are the main features in a nutshell: - Get a new wallet in seconds - Send money to your contact list - Near instant, global, inexpensive transactions - Use a cool @herotag, instead of a random string of characters - Multi-currency support - Learn about crypto and blockchain via gamification - Simple UX, highly secure and non-custodial Maiar will soon feature a simple version of staking, leding, swaps and synthetic assets in an effort to open DeFi to the next billion people. Get ahead of the curve and be amongst the first to be on Maiar.
Great timing launching this. With BTC hitting an all-time high and @elon_musk boosting its price it’s a great time to buy crypto and save on fees. Thx
@elon_musk @kensavage Right on Ken! I think this is just the beginning too