Mahmee
Mahmee
A digital support network for new moms
Kids
Mahmee is a HIPAA-secure care management platform that makes it easy for payers, providers, and patients to coordinate comprehensive prenatal and postpartum healthcare from anywhere.
Featured
23 minutes ago
Serena Williams, Mark Cuban invest $3 million in Mahmee, a digital support network for new moms
Tennis superstar and mom to a 22-month-old, Serena Willams has joined Mark Cuban to invest $3 million seed funding in Mahmee, a startup working toward filling the critical care gap in postpartum care. For those who've never given birth or who (count your blessings!) never had any mishaps in t...
Discussion
No reviews yet
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
Love this idea. Any idea that takes some load of stress of new mothers is a great one. Congrats on the recent investment
@melissachanna
23 minutes ago
