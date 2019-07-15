Serena Williams, Mark Cuban invest $3 million in Mahmee, a digital support network for new moms Tennis superstar and mom to a 22-month-old, Serena Willams has joined Mark Cuban to invest $3 million seed funding in Mahmee, a startup working toward filling the critical care gap in postpartum care. For those who've never given birth or who (count your blessings!) never had any mishaps in t...