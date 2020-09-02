  1. Home
Magnetic

Master your lists with hotkeys + gestures. Mac, iOS, iPadOS

Master your lists with hotkeys and gestures. Complete, delete, schedule, reschedule and move tasks in bulk. Mac, iOS and iPad.
discussion
11 Reviews4.5/5
Alejo Rivera
Great work! Love how easy to use this is. What’s on the roadmap now?
Pedro Wunderlich
Maker
Build everything. Stay healthy!
@poralejo Thank! After we do 1,000 tweaks, we're adding more "skills" to the Magnet. This includes playing nice with other services, like Slack, Trello and Todoist, more bulk actions and moooore hotkeys and gestures.
Andres Canella
Maker
Maker & Founder @ Magnetic
@poralejo Thanks Alejo🤘 We're going deeper into special user interactions. How to do things even faster and more efficient. With a MacOS update coming out soon, as well as cool new functionality permitted by new features in iOS 14.
David Harwood
Looks very interesting and just downloaded. When will it be available to use?
Andres Canella
Maker
Maker & Founder @ Magnetic
@mrx9 Thanks David! The app is available now on iOS and Mac. Just close the Product Hunt launch screen.
Pedro Wunderlich
Maker
Build everything. Stay healthy!
@mrx9 Turn that frown upside down! The app is available to use rrrright now!
Javier Rodriguez@javrodriguez_
Loving the super clean interface, and the "magnetic" feature to bulk delete, bulk schedule, bulk move, etc. I feel like ALL apps should have this. Nice job building in this feature!
Pedro Wunderlich
Maker
Build everything. Stay healthy!
@javrodriguez_ Thanks Javier! We started with the Magnet then built everything around that feature, it was tough to build and still lots to polish. I agree tho, it's very nifty and could be useful in other apps!
Rose Roberts
congrats..
Andres Canella
Maker
Maker & Founder @ Magnetic
@roseroberts5 Thanks Rose😁
Bonnie Thomas
congrats..
Andres Canella
Maker
Maker & Founder @ Magnetic
@bonniethomas1 Thanks Bonnie🤘
