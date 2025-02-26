Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Magma
Magma
Foundation Model for Multimodal AI Agents
Visit
Upvote 68
Magma, the flagship project form Microsoft Research, is the first-ever foundation model for multimodal AI agents, designed to handle complex interactions across both virtual and real environments.
Launch tags:
Open Source
•
Artificial Intelligence
•
Bots
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Magma
Foundation Model for Multimodal AI Agents.
Follow
68
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Magma by
Magma
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in
Open Source
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Bots
. Featured on February 27th, 2025.
Magma
is not rated yet. This is Magma's first launch.