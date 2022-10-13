Products
Magicul X - Design File Editor
Magicul X - Design File Editor
Open and edit Adobe XD, Figma and Sketch files online
Magicul X allows you to view and edit design files in the browser. Open Adobe XD, Figma, Sketch or even PSD files without even creating an account. Our Design Editor is free to begin with.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
User Experience
by
Magicul X - Design File Editor
About this launch
Magicul X - Design File Editor
Open and edit Adobe XD, Figma and Sketch files online
0
reviews
0
followers
Magicul X - Design File Editor by
Magicul X - Design File Editor
was hunted by
Kevin Goedecke
in
Design Tools
,
User Experience
. Made by
Kevin Goedecke
,
Lokman Hossain (Biplob)
,
Parth jadhav
and
Elikem Amevor
. Featured on October 17th, 2022.
Magicul X - Design File Editor
is not rated yet. This is Magicul X - Design File Editor's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
