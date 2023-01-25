Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
MagicPath AI
Ranked #12 for today
MagicPath AI
Turn your expertise into a course, in minutes
Visit
Upvote 15
20%
•
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
MagicPath’s AI-powered learning designer helps experts effortlessly transform their content into a vast array of learning experiences.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Online Learning
by
MagicPath AI
monday.com
Ad
Create workflows that suit the way you work and save time.
About this launch
MagicPath AI
Turn your expertise into a course, in minutes
0
reviews
17
followers
Follow for updates
MagicPath AI by
MagicPath AI
was hunted by
Simão Freitas
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Online Learning
. Made by
Pablo Simko
. Featured on January 26th, 2023.
MagicPath AI
is not rated yet. This is MagicPath AI's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Comments
8
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#155
Report