Hyun Seo
Super excited about sharing MagicPad! A free, simple, and private, offline text encryption suite. 0 collected data and 100% open-source. I'm not sure if it was only me frustrated with existing PGP encryption tools, but I took it as a challenge to create a one-stop-shop to create an encryption tool. Aimed at both novices of encryption as well as power-users. Compatible with iOS + Android (preferably saved on the homepage). The user can download the generated keys as images! Not only you can encrypt / decrypt messages, you can embed encrypted messages in images / steganographs. Oh and you can share and search for public keys right on the UI! Just add water... I mean email.
