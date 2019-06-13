Log InSign up
MagicPad

Free, simple, and private, offline text encryption suite.

It is everyone's right to privacy. MagicPad adds to your security and privacy arsenal for free! A simple and private, offline text encryption suite. 0 collected data and 100% open-source.
Steganography optional :)
Mobile friendly.
Hyun Seo
Hyun Seo
Maker
Super excited about sharing MagicPad! A free, simple, and private, offline text encryption suite. 0 collected data and 100% open-source. I'm not sure if it was only me frustrated with existing PGP encryption tools, but I took it as a challenge to create a one-stop-shop to create an encryption tool. Aimed at both novices of encryption as well as power-users. Compatible with iOS + Android (preferably saved on the homepage). The user can download the generated keys as images! Not only you can encrypt / decrypt messages, you can embed encrypted messages in images / steganographs. Oh and you can share and search for public keys right on the UI! Just add water... I mean email.
