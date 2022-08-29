Products
magicoon
4,800+ UI icons library
magicoon is a high-quality vector UI icons library that provides multiple formats and styles, Made for designers and developers.
The icons library allows you to work on many different projects for one client.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
User Experience
,
Icons
by
magicoon
About this launch
magicoon
4,800+ UI icons library
magicoon by
magicoon
was hunted by
Seyfeddine Beroual
in
Design Tools
,
User Experience
,
Icons
. Made by
Seyfeddine Beroual
. Featured on August 29th, 2022.
magicoon
is not rated yet. This is magicoon's first launch.
Upvotes
30
Comments
1
Day rank
#13
Week rank
#24
