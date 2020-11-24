  1. Home
  2.  → MagicBell

MagicBell

The notification inbox for your product.

Meet MagicBell - the inbox for your product's workflow notifications. Instead of relying on email, notify your users of important updates in-app, boosting productivity and collaboration.
Customize the UI, embed the code, and use the API to get started!
Getting started with the APIMagicBell's REST API official documentation for sending notifications to your product's notification inbox.
Can you build a complete notification system without breaking a sweat?User notifications significantly increase engagement in social apps and productivity in business apps. Today, email notifications, web notifications, and cross-platform mobile push notifications have become the standard in user expectations. While some savvy customers want notifications sent to their Slack channels, others might want SMS notifications.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
4 Reviews5.0/5
Dave CerviCoder. Founder at CodeScreen.
Hey Hana, Congrats on the launch! I have been using MagicBell for a couple of weeks now, and I couldn't be happier with the product. It has allowed me to focus on my core business by offloading the responsibility of sending & displaying notifications to my users. I was up and running in production within a few hours of signing up. Excited to see what the future looks like for MagicBell! Best, Dave.
Share
Hana Mohan
Maker
🎈
Founder
@dave_cervi Thanks for much for being an awesome customer! The interactions with early adopters like yourself make this so exciting :)
Share
Hana Mohan
Maker
🎈
Founder
Hello World! We are excited to show you MagicBell - an embeddable notification inbox that will make your product more awesome! MagicBell gives your customers an easy way to access all workflow notifications and lets them act on them quickly. For example, based on your app's workflow, you can notify them when someone mentions them in a comment, sends a new file for their approval, or when they receive an e-signature request. You no longer have to rely on emails that often land in the updates tab (or worse, in spam). Building a notification inbox is challenging. I say this from the experience of building a few myself over the years and talking to dozens of customers. Between real-time sync, state management for the notifications, and multi-channel delivery, it's at least a couple of months of work. Most teams never even get to build snooze or do-not-disturb functionality that Slack and Basecamp have popularized. We have an extensive product roadmap, which means your customers will get a better experience each day. We already deliver over a million notifications a month and offer a reliable service. If you set up your free trial today, we are offering a 20% lifetime discount. We also offer a generous free plan with up to 1,000 users. Join us later today (10 am PST) to learn more about MagicBell, ask us questions, tell us about your challenges with building a notification system, or just say hello! Join our webinar - https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/... PS: Thanks, Kevin, for hunting us!
Share
Bilal BudhaniFull Stack Maker ⚡️ BilalBudhani.com
I got a chance to try out the beta version of MagicBell for my SaaS product and I had a fully functional notification system with a nice JS widget by adding just a few lines of code. This is a great value addition for small teams or solo developer like me who don't want to to build a sophisticated notification engine themselves & rather pick robust solution like Magicbell. Congrats @unamashana on the launch.
Share
Hana Mohan
Maker
🎈
Founder
@bilalbudhani Thanks for being an early customer and for all your feedback. Took me a while to understand why you rooted for the React SDK but we finally have it :) Can't wait to see what you launch next!
Share