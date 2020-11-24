discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Dave CerviCoder. Founder at CodeScreen.
Hey Hana, Congrats on the launch! I have been using MagicBell for a couple of weeks now, and I couldn't be happier with the product. It has allowed me to focus on my core business by offloading the responsibility of sending & displaying notifications to my users. I was up and running in production within a few hours of signing up. Excited to see what the future looks like for MagicBell! Best, Dave.
Share
@dave_cervi Thanks for much for being an awesome customer! The interactions with early adopters like yourself make this so exciting :)
Hello World! We are excited to show you MagicBell - an embeddable notification inbox that will make your product more awesome! MagicBell gives your customers an easy way to access all workflow notifications and lets them act on them quickly. For example, based on your app's workflow, you can notify them when someone mentions them in a comment, sends a new file for their approval, or when they receive an e-signature request. You no longer have to rely on emails that often land in the updates tab (or worse, in spam). Building a notification inbox is challenging. I say this from the experience of building a few myself over the years and talking to dozens of customers. Between real-time sync, state management for the notifications, and multi-channel delivery, it's at least a couple of months of work. Most teams never even get to build snooze or do-not-disturb functionality that Slack and Basecamp have popularized. We have an extensive product roadmap, which means your customers will get a better experience each day. We already deliver over a million notifications a month and offer a reliable service. If you set up your free trial today, we are offering a 20% lifetime discount. We also offer a generous free plan with up to 1,000 users. Join us later today (10 am PST) to learn more about MagicBell, ask us questions, tell us about your challenges with building a notification system, or just say hello! Join our webinar - https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/... PS: Thanks, Kevin, for hunting us!
I got a chance to try out the beta version of MagicBell for my SaaS product and I had a fully functional notification system with a nice JS widget by adding just a few lines of code. This is a great value addition for small teams or solo developer like me who don't want to to build a sophisticated notification engine themselves & rather pick robust solution like Magicbell. Congrats @unamashana on the launch.
@bilalbudhani Thanks for being an early customer and for all your feedback. Took me a while to understand why you rooted for the React SDK but we finally have it :) Can't wait to see what you launch next!