Home
Product
Magical Children's Book
Magical Children's Book
Create a personalized children's book
At Magical Children's Book, you can create a personalized book where the child themselves is the main character. You upload a photo, choose fun details like hobbies and favorite moments, and the story is tailor-made specifically for the child.
Launched in
Parenting
Kids
Books
by
Magical Children's Book
About this launch
Magical Children's Book
Create a personalized children's book
Magical Children's Book by
Magical Children's Book
was hunted by
Ernst Wemmers
in
Parenting
,
Kids
,
Books
. Made by
Ernst Wemmers
. Featured on November 5th, 2024.
Magical Children's Book
is not rated yet. This is Magical Children's Book's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
