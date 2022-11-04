Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Magic Studio by PhotoRoom
Ranked #7 for today

Magic Studio by PhotoRoom

Generate marketing product photos with stable diffusion

Free Options
Our pro users can now create marketing product photos from a single product photo and a short text description. This feature generates product visuals with any scene and accessories in a few minutes.
Launched in Marketing, Photography, Artificial Intelligence by
Martal Group
Martal Group
Ad
Sales as a service, we help you grow your brand
About this launch
0
reviews
34
followers
was hunted by
Matthieu Rouif
in Marketing, Photography, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Matthieu Rouif
,
Donovan Reboullet
,
Eliot Andres
,
Justyn Lee
,
Jeremy Benaim
,
Mathieu Maree
,
olivier lemarié
,
Florian Denis
,
Marco Forte
,
Matthieu Toulemont
,
Jimmy Oliger
,
Aurélien Hubert
,
Mathieu Badimon
,
Benjamin Lefaudeux
,
Vincent Pradeilles
,
Lyline Lim
,
Franck Letellier
and
Quentin Desreumaux
. Featured on November 7th, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is Magic Studio by PhotoRoom's first launch.
Upvotes
45
Vote chart
Comments
6
Day rank
#7
Week rank
#7