Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Magic Studio by PhotoRoom
Ranked #7 for today
Magic Studio by PhotoRoom
Generate marketing product photos with stable diffusion
Visit
Upvote 45
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Our pro users can now create marketing product photos from a single product photo and a short text description. This feature generates product visuals with any scene and accessories in a few minutes.
Launched in
Marketing
,
Photography
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Magic Studio by PhotoRoom
Martal Group
Ad
Sales as a service, we help you grow your brand
About this launch
Magic Studio by PhotoRoom
Generate marketing product photos with stable diffusion
0
reviews
34
followers
Follow for updates
Magic Studio by PhotoRoom by
Magic Studio by PhotoRoom
was hunted by
Matthieu Rouif
in
Marketing
,
Photography
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Matthieu Rouif
,
Donovan Reboullet
,
Eliot Andres
,
Justyn Lee
,
Jeremy Benaim
,
Mathieu Maree
,
olivier lemarié
,
Florian Denis
,
Marco Forte
,
Matthieu Toulemont
,
Jimmy Oliger
,
Aurélien Hubert
,
Mathieu Badimon
,
Benjamin Lefaudeux
,
Vincent Pradeilles
,
Lyline Lim
,
Franck Letellier
and
Quentin Desreumaux
. Featured on November 7th, 2022.
Magic Studio by PhotoRoom
is not rated yet. This is Magic Studio by PhotoRoom's first launch.
Upvotes
45
Comments
6
Day rank
#7
Week rank
#7
Report