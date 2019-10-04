Magic Spoon
Neha Goswami
Maker
Hello People, Just created MagicSpoon, a product that helps you develop and save innovative recipes. It combines my passion to code and cooking. Magicspoon helps you save your recipes in a decentralised manner with the help of blockstack platform. You can share your recipes with friends and collaborators. I am working towards ensuring that people collaborate on recipes which I feel can add a lot of fun in our lives. Please try the product and leave your feedback. There is loads to come from my end.
