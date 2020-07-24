Log In
Remix the sky in your pictures with millions of gifs

The Sky is your playground. Easily create fun memes and short videos by remixing the sky in your pictures with curated effects or millions of GIFs powered by Giphy.
Hey Product Hunters! 📷 +🌤 = 🌈 The Sky is your Playground! We hope you enjoy this camera and I can't wait to see what you'll create with it. ☀️ We had the idea for Magic Sky Camera during the NYC lockdown after realizing how precious it was to be able to venture (safely) outside. 🧪 Magic Sky uses machine learning to automatically segment the sky in your pictures and replace it with a list of curated effects. You also have the ability to import GIFs from GIPHY or even use your own visuals thus opening unlimited creative possibilities. WELCOME TO POST-REALITY!
Natalya Bagrova
So fun! Finally I have a use for all of my sky images... it’s like a brand new canvas for creative expression.
Catherine LORRAIN
Excellent. Rêve et réalité se mélangent. 😊
David Son
Looks fun!! When this will released in Google Play?
@david_son_irvine we'll consider an Android version if we see enough traction with the iOS version first!
Uijun Park
Such a cool project!
