Hey Product Hunters! 📷 +🌤 = 🌈 The Sky is your Playground! We hope you enjoy this camera and I can't wait to see what you'll create with it. ☀️ We had the idea for Magic Sky Camera during the NYC lockdown after realizing how precious it was to be able to venture (safely) outside. 🧪 Magic Sky uses machine learning to automatically segment the sky in your pictures and replace it with a list of curated effects. You also have the ability to import GIFs from GIPHY or even use your own visuals thus opening unlimited creative possibilities. WELCOME TO POST-REALITY!
So fun! Finally I have a use for all of my sky images... it’s like a brand new canvas for creative expression.
Excellent. Rêve et réalité se mélangent. 😊
@catherine_lorrain merci maman :)
@david_son_irvine we'll consider an Android version if we see enough traction with the iOS version first!
Such a cool project!