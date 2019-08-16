Magic Share
megabits
I designed this app for my personal use. I always needs to share the apps I made to others. Usually, I need to add other people into my messaging apps, or send the link by AirDrop. This is so complex that always make each other embarrassing. So I made this app. If I want to share an app or some links, I can just open this app in the share sheet. It can also get the link from text. Some apps like to add description in the link that copied from them, it's annoying. This little feature also makes the app very useful.
