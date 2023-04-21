Products
Magic Sales Bot
Make more money with our AI powered sales chatbot
An AI chatbot for your website that feels like a human sales rep or customer support agent. The new AI revolution is changing the way we work & now it's possible to run 24/7 live chat with zero wait times for your customers. Get set up in minutes.
Launched in
Messaging
Sales
Artificial Intelligence
by
Seashore.AI
About this launch
Seashore.AI
An Impossibly good AI Sales Rep Chatbot for your Website
Magic Sales Bot by
Seashore.AI
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Messaging
,
Sales
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Josh Redgrift
,
Jacob Bildy
and
Isaiah Ballah
. Featured on April 21st, 2023.
Seashore.AI
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on March 6th, 2023.
