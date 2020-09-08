Magic opt-in for Email Marketing
discussion
Fikry Fatullah
MakerFounder & CEO of KIRIM.EMAIL
Hi fellow Hunters! First of all, thank you @adithya for hunting us. KIRIM.EMAIL is an email marketing service, trusted by more than 20,000 businesses. Now we’re launching a new feature called: Magic Opt-In to help you build a better email list with a simpler process. You can get the convenience of Single Opt-in and the quality of Double Opt-in at the same time. Magic opt-in is a method to confirm subscriber's emails with only one click. So, when your subscriber signs up through your form, they will receive an email containing lead magnets download link. When your subscriber downloads it, their email is verified automatically. Now you can confirm your subscribers with any link that you want. You provide simplicity to your subscribers, and you get high-quality subscribers in your email list. Please have a try! Your feedback is welcome. To sweeten the launch of Magic Opt-in’s, we are offering an exclusive discount for Product Hunters, available only till the end of this week - use code ‘HUNTER50’ to get 50% Off on any of our plans. Also kindly check our previous work here: https://www.producthunt.com/post... https://www.producthunt.com/post... https://www.producthunt.com/post...
Aptly named, "Magic opt-ins" by the folks at Kirim Email makes it so easy to confirm email subscribers right when they click a link shared by you. This avoids the need for your subscriber to confirm manually, later. Looking forward to use this, congrats on the launch Fikry
Congratulations on new feature launch! Solid service and product!
I have tried this one, and very solid feature. Great product @fikry_fatullah
