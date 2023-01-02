Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Magic Mate
Magic Mate
Magic Mate

Smart assistant and generative AI playground for WhatsApp

Free Options
Magic Mate aims to bring the recent advancements in generative AI to the general public by meeting them with a usage based pricing model and in the comfort of their most familiar interface - WhatsApp.
Launched in Productivity, Artificial Intelligence, Tech
Retool
Ad
Startups get 12 months free with $25k in credits
About this launch
Magic MateSmart assistant and generative AI playground for WhatsApp
Magic Mate by
was hunted by
Arijit
in Productivity, Artificial Intelligence, Tech. Made by
Arijit
. Featured on January 3rd, 2023.
