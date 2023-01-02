Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Magic Mate
Ranked #11 for today
Magic Mate
Smart assistant and generative AI playground for WhatsApp
Visit
Upvote 14
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Magic Mate aims to bring the recent advancements in generative AI to the general public by meeting them with a usage based pricing model and in the comfort of their most familiar interface - WhatsApp.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
by
Magic Mate
Retool
Ad
Startups get 12 months free with $25k in credits
About this launch
Magic Mate
Smart assistant and generative AI playground for WhatsApp
0
reviews
16
followers
Follow for updates
Magic Mate by
Magic Mate
was hunted by
Arijit
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
. Made by
Arijit
. Featured on January 3rd, 2023.
Magic Mate
is not rated yet. This is Magic Mate's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Comments
3
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#36
Report