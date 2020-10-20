Magic Link Auth by WorkOS

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Michael Grinich
Maker
Founder & CEO @ WorkOS
Hi Hunters 👋 This is Michael - the founder and CEO of WorkOS (https://workos.com) As a follow-up to our last offering, (https://www.producthunt.com/post...) we’re sharing our passwordless authentication tool called Magic Link. Magic Link is a free solution for passwordless authentication in web apps: send users a one-time-use link and let them sign in with a single click. If you’ve ever used this feature in Slack, you’ll know what we’re talking about! Magic Link is the fastest way to build authentication into your application. Enable secure authenticated sign-in for users, for free. In addition to Magic Link, WorkOS provides a developer API for making your app enterprise-ready. You can quickly add additional features including SAML SSO, Director Sync (SCIM), Audit Logs, and more. You can think of WorkOS as "Stripe for enterprise IT systems." (We make money on these other features, which is why we can give away Magic Link for free.) Here’s a short Twitter thread with more info about WorkOS: https://twitter.com/grinich/stat... Best place to learn more about WorkOS is our docs: http://workos.com/docs And here's the full video from our Summer Release event: And in case you’re still wondering, there’s no really catch. Magic Link is free, with no user cap. 😄 Would love to get your feedback, questions, and ideas. You’re also welcome to sign up for an account here. (Please keep the UTM params so we know you came from Product Hunt. 😇) https://workos.com/register?utm_...
Share