Magic Link

A premium emoji URL shortener in your pocket

#1 Product of the DayToday
Hi dear hunters😻
I'm one of CS student from Turkey 🇹🇷
Last year I launched emoji url shortening as a service, self hosted and open source. Today I'm trying to create a new era for URL shortening services. I hope you like it, I look forward to your feedback.
Discussion
Çağatay Çalı
Çağatay ÇalıMaker@cagataycali · Software Engineer
I tried to complete the missing parts of URL shortening services. - Anytime you can change shorten URL destination. * - Detailed graphs for your shortened URL. - Push notifications in realtime. - Cool emoji URL and emoji shorten. I hope you like it, I look forward to your feedback. PS: Web version will be available in next days.
