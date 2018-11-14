This is a fun and colorful mobile app with a huge amount of customization.
It has been available on Google Play for some time now and has become quite popular. Last week, I released it in Apple App Store (links below).
It has both lite and paid versions, and I'm happy to provide promo codes for the paid iOS version, if this is within the rules.
Magic Fluids: Fun with water and smoke animationsThere isn't exactly any functional purpose to it, but that doesn't mean it's not incredibly fun Magic Fluids is an animation app that simulates the effects of liquid and smoke with a bit of artful flair. With a pretty robust number of settings to tweak and play with, you can spend hours getting lost in this app.
