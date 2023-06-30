Products
Home
→
Product
→
Magic Crystal Ball
Magic Crystal Ball
An AI Assistant for Product Managers, based on Notion
Visit
Upvote 8
85% OFF
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Magic Crystal Ball is a Notion-based AI assistant for product managers that can deeply analyze product information and offer various ideas to help them avoid overlooking important data, analytics, hypotheses, and product decisions.
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Notion
by
Magic Crystal Ball
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Do you think AI assistants can help with product management? Feel free to share your opinion 🙏🏻"
The makers of Magic Crystal Ball
About this launch
0
reviews
8
followers
Follow for updates
Magic Crystal Ball by
was hunted by
Vladimir
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Notion
. Made by
Vladimir
. Featured on June 30th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Magic Crystal Ball's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report