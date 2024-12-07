Subscribe
Magic Clips by Submagic

Turn long videos into viral shorts instantly with AI

Free Options
Magic Clips by Submagic is an AI tool that finds the best moments in your videos and turns them into viral clips. Create captivating shorts from YouTube videos, podcasts, and Webinars in 3 clicks 🚀
Launched in
Social Media
Marketing
Photo & Video
 by
Submagic
About this launch
Submagic
58reviews
1.6K
followers
Magic Clips by Submagic by
Submagic
was hunted by
Alex. Delivet
in Social Media, Marketing, Photo & Video. Made by
David Zitoun
,
Elie
,
tsifei chan
,
Léo Blanc
and
Anibal
. Featured on December 9th, 2024.
Submagic
is rated 4.7/5 by 58 users. It first launched on July 3rd, 2023.
