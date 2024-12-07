Launches
This is the latest launch from Submagic
See Submagic’s 2 previous launches →
Home
Product
Magic Clips by Submagic
Magic Clips by Submagic
Turn long videos into viral shorts instantly with AI
Magic Clips by Submagic is an AI tool that finds the best moments in your videos and turns them into viral clips. Create captivating shorts from YouTube videos, podcasts, and Webinars in 3 clicks 🚀
Launched in
by
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Generate amazing captions for your shorts with AI
58
reviews
1.6K
followers
Magic Clips by Submagic by
was hunted by
Alex. Delivet
in
. Made by
David Zitoun
,
Elie
,
tsifei chan
,
Léo Blanc
and
Anibal
. Featured on December 9th, 2024.
is rated
4.7/5 ★
is rated 4.7/5 ★ by 58 users. It first launched on July 3rd, 2023.
Upvotes
27
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
