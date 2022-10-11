Products
This is the latest launch from Detail 3
See Detail 3’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Magic Canvas by Detail
Ranked #5 for today
Magic Canvas by Detail
Record, remix, share
Visit
Upvote 42
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Detail turns your Mac in a powerful, all-in-one video production studio. Whether you’re creating an engaging online course, want to immerse your audience in your video podcast, or record a polished product demo, Detail makes video production simple.
Launched in
Video Streaming
,
Photo & Video
,
Video
by
Detail 3
About this launch
Detail 3
Cinematic video made simple.
2
reviews
57
followers
Follow for updates
Magic Canvas by Detail by
Detail 3
was hunted by
Paul Veugen
in
Video Streaming
,
Photo & Video
,
Video
. Made by
Laurier Rochon
,
Daniel Duke
,
Elisabete Sousa Bicho
,
shawn roos
,
Frank Emous
,
Noemi Rozpara
,
Sjoerd Dijkstra
,
Fredrik Karlsson
and
Finn Voorhees
. Featured on October 12th, 2022.
Detail 3
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on June 3rd, 2022.
Upvotes
42
Comments
11
Day rank
#5
Week rank
#39
Report