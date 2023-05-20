Products
Magic Board 2.0 for Notion
Organize your entire life with one board
Streamline your productivity with Notion's all-in-one table with the powerful update 2.0. Track tasks, plan events, keep notes, and manage expenses with ease. Quickly access your to-do list, monitor spending, and set clear goals.
Launched in
Productivity
Task Management
Notion
by
Magic Board for Notion
About this launch
Magic Board for Notion
Organize your entire life with one board
Magic Board 2.0 for Notion by
Magic Board for Notion
was hunted by
Damir Bektilov
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Notion
. Made by
Damir Bektilov
. Featured on May 23rd, 2023.
Magic Board for Notion
is rated
4.7/5 ★
by 7 users. It first launched on March 1st, 2021.
Upvotes
11
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
