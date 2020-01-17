Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → MagEZ Bar

MagEZ Bar

Wirelessly charge and organize effortlessly and reliably.

get it
The MagEZ Bar is the world’s first wall-mount magnetic and wireless charging friendly organizer. With magnets elaborately lined up inside, you can organize your daily essentials including your phone effortlessly.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment