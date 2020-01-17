Home
Ship
Makers
Deals
Radio
All Jobs
Remote Jobs
Post a Job
Ask
Events
Upcoming
Collections
Topics
Newsletter
Time Travel
Advertising
Post a Job
Promoted Products
Apps
About
Branding
FAQ
Pro tips
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Blog
Log In
Home
→
MagEZ Bar
MagEZ Bar
Wirelessly charge and organize effortlessly and reliably.
get it
UPVOTE
1
The MagEZ Bar is the world’s first wall-mount magnetic and wireless charging friendly organizer. With magnets elaborately lined up inside, you can organize your daily essentials including your phone effortlessly.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
21 minutes ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send